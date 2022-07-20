MAZAMA — The Mazama Public House – An OSB Place, is set to open in July at 516 Goat Creek Road.
“We are planning to have a couple of soft open events in the next couple of weeks,” said co-owner Jacob Young. “We plan to be fully opened this month.”
The pub’s hours are 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to around 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, depending on whether there is live music.
The kitchen has no deep fat fryers, and instead will have a lighter selection of food such as rice-based buddha bowls, teriyaki bowls, pizzas made with spent grain from Winthrop’s Old Schoolhouse Brewery, made-to-order hot and cold sandwiches, Bavarian pretzels, salads and occasional sushi nights. A beer list from Old Schoolhouse Brewery will be available.
Owner William Pope, previously lawyer at Microsoft, said he had visited the area for years before settling into Mazama full time and owning a hotel for 26 years. After selling the Mazama Country Inn in 2020, he began enlisting local investors to fund the pub.
Construction began in April 2021 with the assistance of Ballard’s Cast Architecture firm.
“The ownership group represents a broad swath of Methow Valley residents and second homeowners who all recognized that Mazama has long needed its own ‘watering hole’ and that it was incumbent upon us as a community to make it happen, so we did,” said Pope. “We are very lucky to have that kind of support in our community, and we are doubly lucky to also have a great outfit like Old Schoolhouse Brewery to run it.”
Pope later recruited Jacob Young, co-owner of Old Schoolhouse Brewery, to run the Mazama Public House as co-owner and general manager.
“We are excited to open the Mazama Public House and showcase Old Schoolhouse Brewery at this beautiful location facing Goat Peak and Goat Wall,” said Young. “Big kudos to Bill Pope for having the vision over the last several years; it has been a joy to partner together to achieve this dream of having a place for people to gather in Mazama.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.