TONASKET — Tonasket School District Superintendent Steve McCullough has announced his resignation, effective June 30, 2022.
During a special school board meeting Wednesday, Feb. 9, the board accepted his resignation and approved to contract with Northwest Leadership Associates to conduct a superintendent search.
McCullough encouraged the board to move quickly on beginning the search, as superintendents appear to resigning at a higher rate than normal. He said about 30 superintendents normally resign, retire or move on in their careers each year. Last year around 60 resigned, and an estimated 70 are expected to do so this year.
“My recommendation is you say you approve this and that starts the ball rolling,” McCullough said to the board.
School board member Jennifer Wilson questioned the $13,500 cost associated with hiring the firm.
“I know everything is so expensive,” she said. “It’s the price that really hits hard.”
McCullough called the price “very reasonable” for a search consultant.
McCullough is leaving his post in Tonasket to accept the position of Educational Service District 123 in Pasco.
“I am so excited about the opportunity to serve the students, education staff, and families in the southeast Washington region as the next ESD 123 superintendent,” McCullough said in an ESD news release. “I plan to build on the great work that is exemplified by this organization...to help our region’s students realize their dreams and aspirations.”
The ESD 123 superintendent position was posted late last year, with McCullough selected as one of three finalists by the superintendent search committee. The top candidates participated in both virtual and on-site interviews on Feb. 2-3 with the ESD board of directors, staff, and regional school district superintendents.
McCullough came to the Tonasket School District in 2015 after previously working as superintendent for Curlew School District for 11 years and principal there for four years. Prior to working as an educational leader, he taught English, math, and social studies at Colville Junior High School. Before teaching, he was an employee benefits consultant at Hewitt Associates, setting up and running 401K plans for fortune 500 companies.
(0) comments
