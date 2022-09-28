OKANOGAN — The second ever Okanogan County Fly-In ran, or rather flew, last Saturday, Sept. 24, and featured a special guest – US Navy veteran John E. McGee Jr.
The fly-in event featured nearly triple the number of planes from its inaugural event last year, along with a Life Flight crew and helicopter, Civil Air Patrol members, the Okanogan Chamber, and the Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club.
McGee’s connection to Okanogan began on Sept. 21, 1967, just two days and 56 years before he had ever set foot in the community. Though he didn’t know of the town or county then, McGee was starting his service as an electronics material officer on a Navy ship named after Okanogan County.
The USS Okanogan first launched in 1944 with duties in WWII before assisting in the Korean War.
When McGee joined on in 1967, while the ship was homeported in Long Beach, Calif., the vessel was getting ready for service in Vietnam through upgrades and system preservations.
Assigned as 3rd Division Officer, as McGee told it at the fly-in, he was in charge of 20 men at the aft end of the ship. That number soon became 19 as his first experience with a “pathological liar” found him with his first story to share.
“I had one seaman,” McGee described. “Who had just completed 60 days of restriction to the ship because he had a habit of leaving the ship and not coming back.
“It was my first, naïve experience with a pathological liar.”
McGee, believing the man to be reformed, approached his commanding officer, and vouched for the seaman, in hopes he would receive his liberty card back.
The commanding officer told McGee that if he received his liberty card, he would never see that man again.
“I assured the [commanding officer] that would not be case,” McGee said. “The seaman left the ship that afternoon, and I never saw him again. Lesson learned.”
McGee continued with stories of his service aboard the USS Okanogan, describing his, and the ships, journey through drydock in California and the Pacific Ocean before eventually arriving in New Zealand to participate in festival.
While there, an incident with some war protestors found the ship in the eye of an Auckland based newspaper, and through a real-life version of Telephone, printed the ships name as the “USS O’Kanogan,” the only time the American ship was Irish, McGee said.
He continued his service aboard the Okanogan throughout southeast Asia, with stints served out of Thailand, Singapore, Saigon, Japan, and eventually Hawaii. Eventually, McGee made his way back to Long Beach – though delayed by the failed boilers of another ship – just in time for his wedding in 1968 with wife Yvonne, now married 53 years.
McGee left the USS Okanogan in 1968, being transferred to the USS O’Brien, and then the service in 1969 as part of a reduction in force. The Okanogan was retired from service just a year later in 1970.
Their daughter, Melanie, would continue the military tradition after graduating the Naval Academy in 1993, and son John McGee III who would join the Navy as a Naval Flight Officer.
McGee’s son, who now lives in Anacortes on the west side of Washington, happened to notice how close Okanogan was to his new home and asked former mayor Jon Culp if any opportunities to visit might be possible, explaining the importance of Okanogan in his father’s life.
Finally, the McGee’s arrived in Okanogan, nearly 55 years after McGee Jr. stepped off of the ship named after the county and described his journey aboard the vessel to members of its community.
The day before his speech, on Sept. 23, the McGee’s received a tour of the town from Fire Chief Jeremy Patrick in a fire truck, along with self-guided tours of Frank Matsura murals and the Okanogan Historical Museum.
After his speech, Okanogan Mayor Wayne Turner presented McGee Jr. with a ceremonial key to the city. McGee was certainly happy with his visit, or at least with Patrick, as he asked, “Does this fit the fire truck?”
