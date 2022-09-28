John McGee Jr.

OKANOGAN — The second ever Okanogan County Fly-In ran, or rather flew, last Saturday, Sept. 24, and featured a special guest – US Navy veteran John E. McGee Jr.

The fly-in event featured nearly triple the number of planes from its inaugural event last year, along with a Life Flight crew and helicopter, Civil Air Patrol members, the Okanogan Chamber, and the Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club.

