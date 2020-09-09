OLYMPIA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has changed its stance and last week extended waivers that allow children up to age 18 to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost through the end of December.
With the waivers, schools can continue providing healthy, nutritious meals to all students who need them, said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.
“Schools can continue using the processes they developed last spring, which resulted in more than 28 million meals being served to students who were learning at a distance,” he said.
For schools operating online this fall, the processes can include grab-and-go meals or delivery to homes.
“This pandemic requires our education system to be flexible and innovative in order to respond to student needs,” Reykdal said. “I’m grateful to the advocates across the state who pushed for these waiver extensions with us.”
Several local districts have announced their meal plans:
Brewster
Meal preparations began today, Sept. 9.
Those who live on a bus route can get meals delivered to their homes on request. Deliveries will be made Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
For those not on a bus route, meals may be picked up outside the middle school from 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Grand Coulee Dam
Meals will be delivered Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Delivery started yesterday, Sept. 8.
Monday’s bag will include one day of meals, while Tuesday and Thursday’s include two days’ worth. The district reminds people to refrigerate the additional meals.
Meals will be available for pickup at delivery sites:
-10:30-10:50 a.m. - Hillside Apartments, Electric City; Bobby O’s Storage and Delano Flowers, Grand Coulee; Tillman’s, Coulee Dam/Elmer City.
-11-11:20 a.m. – Faith Community Church, Electric City; old middle school and Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Coulee; Tillman’s, Coulee Dam/Elmer City.
-11:30-11:50 a.m. – Intersection of Taylor and Sunny Drive, Electric City; old middle school and Lakeview Terrace, Grand Coulee; district office, Coulee Dam/Elmer City.
In addition, meals will be available from 10:30 a.m. to noon every delivery day at Lake Roosevelt school, and 11:30 a.m. at White Buffalo, old HUD, new HUD and the city park, all in Nespelem.
Methow Valley
The district will provide breakfast and lunch to all youth through age 18, regardless of whether they’re enrolled in the Methow Valley School District.
Grab-and-go meals will be delivered to bus stops during the morning routes Monday through Friday, except for holidays.
On Wednesdays, grab-and-go meals will be available from noon to 1 p.m. at the Winthrop Barn, 51 Highway 20; TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St., and the Carlton Fire Station.
Students participating in hybrid classes (some online, some in person) can get grab-and-go meals at school on the days they attend. Depending on the weather, they will eat outside.
Friday food bags will be available for families of students who are in need of meals during the weekend. Although the signup deadline was Sept. 4, information is available from Stacey Cooley, elementary secretary, at scooley@methow.org, or Debbie Bair, Liberty Bell secretary, at dbair@methow.org.
Nespelem
Nespelem School District will provide grab-and-go meals at 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at White Buffalo, new HUD, old HUD and the city park.
Okanogan
Meal delivery began Sept. 2. Bus routes have been slightly modified and some stops have been combined.
Meals also will be available from 7:30-8 a.m. at Virginia Grainger Elementary School, 1118 S. Fifth Ave., and Okanogan High School, 244 S. Fifth Ave.
Breakfast and lunch will be served together.
Omak
Meal service began Sept. 3. Breakfast and lunch to-go are available in the cafeterias at North Omak Elementary, 615 N. Oak St.; East Omak Elementary, 715 Omak Ave., Omak Middle School, 14 S. Cedar St.
Pickup times are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on regular school days. Students living in town can go to any site to pick up meals.
Meals also will be delivered daily to most regular bus routes at regular morning pick up times.
Tonasket
Meal delivery began Sept. 2.
This week’s deliveries will be today and tomorrow, Sept. 9-10.
Grab-and-go meals will be available on delivery days in front of the high school, 35 HS Highway 20. Times are 7:30-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.
