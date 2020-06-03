Commissioner maintains only ‘extreme left’ is upset
OKANOGAN – A removal petition has been posted on change.org against Okanogan County Commissioner Jim DeTro in the wake of a meme he posted on his Facebook page last weekend about protests related to the death of a black man in Minnesota.
George Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer – during an arrest attempt - held his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes while other officers looked on. The incident was recorded on video. The four officers have since been fired and one was charged with third-degree murder.
The death sparked protests and demonstrations across the nation over police brutality against people of color. Some of the protests turned violent, with additional injuries, plus looting and fires.
The meme shared by DeTro on May 30 showed a blood-stained tractor-truck and the caption “Just drove through Minneapolis. Didn’t see any protestors.”
People were quick to react to DeTro’s post, which had drawn more than 550 comments by Monday afternoon. A second post, claiming he’d been hacked, garnered an additional 365 comments.
The change.org recall petition, posted by Caleb Knowlton, had 311 virtual signatures as of mid-afternoon Monday.
“As a man who holds the office of county commissioner, in Okanogan County, I believe he should be held to a very high standard that represents everyone,” said the petition description. “He just doesn’t represent those who voted for him, but also the ones who disagree (with) him.”
The petition encourages him to resign or for someone in higher authority to ask for his resignation.
“By stepping down hopefully someone else will take his place, someone who doesn’t side with causing violence against those he disagrees with,” said the petition. “Civility doesn’t belong to a political party, it belongs to everyone and Jim DeTro doesn’t fit the description of a man of honor, respect, and civility.”
“I’m not responding to that hate mail,” DeTro said of those who call for his resignation.
He said “the extreme left” people are asking for his resignation and that “only the radical left” is upset with post.
After working as a trucker for 46 years, he said he saw the meme as entirely plausible that a driver could travel through a major city, on a truck route, and not see any protesters.
“It was obvious to me that he’d hit a very large animal” and then stopped to take a photo of the blood-spattered vehicle, he said. “I should have, in retrospect, said the guy hit a large animal.”
He said his “old trucker habits reared their head” and that he didn’t mean any harm by the post. He said he doesn’t see it as racist.
The meme’s original poster apparently has removed it, but the image and other, similar ones, are still circulating on the Internet.
“I had no idea that the radical left would wait to pounce on something and blow it out of proportion,” DeTro said.
One caller to The Chronicle said she was offended by the post and noted Okanogan County is home to many people of color.
“It’s saying they’re no better than road kill,” she said.
“Elected officials should not be making such hateful posts,” wrote Rhiannon Scarberry on the change.org page. “Many of the posts on this man’s public page are hateful and disrespectful, and I feel disqualify him from holding public office.”
“This post, supposedly funny, of a semi that hit a deer or cow, all bloodied … is a sick comment about the man who posted it,” said Tonasket resident Sandy Vaughn in an email to The Chronicle. “That would be our own county commissioner, Jim DeTro. Shameful for him, and embarrassing for our county. We are better than this, aren’t we?”
“Why would one of our county commissioners post something so awful?” asked Joaquin Bustamante, Omak.
“This is a personal view of his but as an elected county commissioner he has a duty to answer for his actions,” said Jim Musgrave in a message to The Chronicle. “He has lost any respect in my mind and many others, as evidenced by the overwhelming comments on his post.”
DeTro said he’s gotten “more support than not” from people who have contacted him directly. “I’m not politically correct. I don’t walk that fine line of trying to be.”
In the comments, one writer questioned his support of the constitutional right of assembly and charged that he actively supported, though the post, the murder of patriotic Americans.
Another noted DeTro’s support for Cliven Bundy, who with other occupied federal land in 2014 and participated in an armed standoff with federal authorities. “That protesting was just fine,” noted the commenter.
In a second post, put up Sunday, DeTro wrote, “I have been hacked. Please ignore what is coming out on my timeline.”
He said he’s “had problems with Facebook” and that he has been “hacked” before. “I have to watch it all the time” because people tag him in posts and then people think he’s the one who posted the information.
He did not represent to The Chronicle that the splattered-truck meme was something that appeared on his feed as a tagged item.
“You did a whole interview (with another newspaper) where you admitted to posting it and you defended yourself,” wrote Amanda Robinson as a reply to his “I have been hacked” follow-up post. “Not to mention all the shit you have posted in the past.”
“Nah, that’s not going to help,” commented Chad Kelly. “Unfortunately there’s no taking this back. You had a good run, though. Time to change the guard.”
While most comments on the original post and the follow-up were against DeTro, Terry Llewellyn wrote, “Tried and convicted in the court of public opinion. Regardless of the judgment used in posting the photo everyone is so angry over, it is not possible to know someone’s heart and determine they are a racist from a post on social media. If you don’t like Jim’s opinions or Facebook posts, vote for another candidate.
“If you are truly interested in the man’s politics, go talk to him and make up your own mind, he is approachable and will be honest and forthcoming. Then you can make up your own mind instead of going off the rails with this mob.”
The Chronicle sought comment from county commissioners Chris Branch and Andy Hover, but did not receive responses by press time.
DeTro said Branch did express concern to him during the June 1 commission session.
