WATERVILLE – Two men who had been stranded in the snow for two days in a vehicle were rescued Feb. 19 by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Deputies responded about 5:15 a.m. to a report of two men stuck at the intersection of Road 5 Southwest and Road A Southwest on a primitive, unplowed road.
The men apparently had been stuck for two days, said Sheriff Kevin W. Morris.
They were rescued by snowmobile; one was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for evaluation. Crews from Fire District Nos. 1 and 5 assisted.
“After rescuing the two males from the vehicle, responders learned a third adult male was on foot attempting to walk out,” said Morris. “Responders located and rescued the third person approximately 1.5 miles from the truck. It is believed none of the involved sustained severe or life-threatening injuries.”
The men’s identities were not released.
