TWISP – Twenty-five Methow Valley businesses have received emergency grants to help them deal with COVID-19 impacts.
The grant program was launched in May by TwispWorks and the Methow Valley Long-Term Recovery Organization.
According to TwispWorks, the program awards $1,500 grants to businesses that don’t qualify for state and federal assistance or who have immediate needs not being met by existing programs.
Grants went to 3rd Avenue Salon, Bella Luna, Diamond Patina, Fiber LLC, French Quail Boutique, Golden Horn Enterprises, Hoodoo Blooms, Kevin’s Collision Auto Repair, Linwood Restaurant, Mary Gray Certified Trainer, Motive Yoga Co., North Cascades Mountain Hostel, Old Schoolhouse Brewery, Retro Pony, Sunny Pine Farm, Terry’s Appliances, The Iron Horse, Thrifty Fox, True North Letterpress, Twisp Daily Business, Twisp River Bed and Breakfast, Twisp River Wellness, Valley Style, Winthrop Guitar Studio and Yo Dog.
Donations fund the program, said TwispWorks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.