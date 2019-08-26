WINTHROP – The Methow Valley School District has eliminated all school supply, course and pay-to-play fees.
Many enrichment and testing fees also have been eliminated. Driver’s education fees remain.
“As we rapidly approach the beginning of a new school year, we’re often reminded by the ‘back-to-school’ advertisements and stories from friends living elsewhere of the many school-related fees that serve as an economic burden to families and barriers for our students,” said a district announcement.
“In fact, it was about this time two years that we received a screen shot from a friend who was attempting to pay the many supply fees, course fees, pay-to-play, testing fees, and enrichment fees associated with the upcoming school year,” the district said. “A parent of four children, she found herself faced with $1,250 in school-related fees – for the first semester.”
The Methow Valley district, as part of its focus on equity and excellence for all, “is committed to providing our students and families with a free and appropriate public education.”
“We can’t do this alone. We can do it together,” said the district. “This is one of the core beliefs of the MVSD. In spite of the gap between what the state provides and true cost of educating our youth, we have established a strong network of educational and community-based partnerships to ensure every student can shine.”
The district suggested that people who enjoy back-to-school shopping consider donating to one or more of the community partners that help the district by providing support to benefit all district students.
They include the Public School Funding Alliance, Methow Arts, Little Star School, Methow Valley Riding Unlimited, Classroom in Bloom, TwispWorks, Liberty Bell Boosters Club, Winthrop Kiwanis Club, Methow Recycles, Pipestone School of Music, Methow Conservancy, Friends of the Winthrop Library, Methow Trails, Methow Housing Trust and Room One.
For school-sponsored programs where there are fees resulting in an economic hardship, parents and guardians are asked to contact the child’s principal or school counselor about the possibility of a scholarship.
The district said about 85 percent of Liberty Bell High School and Independent Learning Center students participate in one or more extra-curricular activity.
Starting this fall, pay-to-play fees are being eliminated.
“This is a reflection of our district’s budget development process in action,” said school board Chairman Gary Marchbank. “We invest in what we value. And we finish what we start in support of our students and families.”
He credited board member Frank Kline for his strong leadership, tireless advocacy and relentless efforts to remove the economic hardship created by fees for students and their families.
