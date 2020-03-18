WINTHROP - Methow Valley School District has been awarded a $50,000 state grant to support its welding program.
The grant is intended to support the use of maritime materials and practices that can be generalized to a variety of industries, said the district.
“The grant funding will positively impact the quality and depth of our welding program, allowing us to replace ag-ing equipment with new equipment consistent with the current industry standard,” said the district. “Some examples of equipment that will be purchased using the grant funding include MIG and TIG machines, mixed gas tanks, an “iron worker” machine, and feed rollers and specialty grinders.”
“As part of an emerging career and technical education pathway focused on design, fabrication and manufacturing, (district) students will be able to apply the skills learned through their coursework to a variety of real world applica-tions,” said district Director of Teaching and Learning Drew Simmons. “Building tanks and apparatus for wild land fire suppression, work involved in the apple processing industry that is so prevalent in our area of the state ... these are just a couple of examples that immediately come to mind."
The grant also will support professional development for the district’s welding instructor, resources and materials, and increased opportunities for students to apply their skills, Simmons said.
