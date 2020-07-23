WINTHROP - The Methow Valley School District has hired several new staff members and reassigned others for the 2020-21 school year.
Elyse Darwood will become Liberty Bell Middle School humanities and study skills teacher. She will teach two sections of seventh grade humanities and a pilot middle school CLIMBS class focused on improving organizational and study skills.
The district said both classes are being offered using the feedback provided by students and parents during the Dream Big Event that highlighted a need to redesign the middle school model.
For the past eight years, Darwood has taught high school English in the Pateros School District, including multiple sections of UW College in the High School English.
Matt Hinckley will become Liberty Bell High School’s International Baccalaureate middle years program coordinator.
He previously was the school’s science teacher and will continue in that role on a half-time basis.
Hinckley has taught at Liberty Bell and been a teacher for 15 years. Before coming to Liberty Bell, he taught in Berkeley, Calif., and at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle.
He succeeds Anne Anderson.
Hinckley will serve as a pedagogical leader and support teachers in strengthening the IB program at Liberty Bell, said the district. He will work with the elementary school’s new IB primary years program coordinator, Kelly Wiest, to evaluate the district’s IB program development.
Wiest, who previously worked for the district, will work half time in the IB position and half-time as a fifth grade teacher. She will share the classroom with Mindy Miller.
She began teaching at Methow Valley Elementary School in 2006 and recently returned from a two-year post in India at the American School of Bombay.
During her time in India, Wiest taught fifth grade and shadowed the primary years program coordinator in Mumbai.
She said she looks forward to supporting her colleagues to create a balanced instructional program that aligns with the district’s vision and instructional framework.
Liberty Bell Junior-Senior High School is getting a new music teacher in David Mills. He will teach concert band, jazz band and a music elective course to be driven in part by student interests, said the district.
He is a recent graduate of Western Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in music education. He hails from Aberdeen, where he performed with various groups including the Grays Harbor Symphony Orchestra.
Michaela Query has been hired as the Methow Valley district’s new special education teacher. The new position is part of the district’s efforts to expand the range of special education services across all grade levels, inclusive of the growing preschool and life skills program, district officials said.
She has a bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a master of education from the University of Washington-Tacoma.
Most recently, Query worked for the Awsaj Academy in Doha, Qatar, as a third grade special educator. She also worked as an elementary special education math specialist.
Wyatt Southworth will join the district as construction/design and outdoor recreation teacher, a new position.
The position was created in response to the district’s budget development process and “Dream Big” event emphasizing the need to expand career and technical education offerings, said the district.
Southworth will be charged with engaging students in hands-on, community-based construction projects that prepare students to seek meaningful employment or continue their post-secondary education design and construction trades.
He previously worked as a mountaineering instructor for Outward Bound, and has experience in design, construction and outdoor education.
The district also plans to launch an automotive technology program led by instructor Trent Whatley.
Southworth also is a volunteer emergency medical technician for Aero Methow Rescue and vice chairman of the Methow Watershed Foundation.
Ray Sanders will be Methow Valley Elementary School’s new physical education teacher. He previously taught second grade at the school. He previously taught kindergarten in Brewster, and has coached wrestling, youth soccer and T-ball.
He succeeds longtime PE teacher Jean Koreski, who retired.
Meridith Dufresne will succeed Sanders in the second grade position. She grew up and taught in Sydney, Australia, and moved to the United States in 1992.
Before teaching in the United States, she studied fine arts at Cornish College in Seattle and worked as an artist for 10 years.
Max Thomas will serve as a first grade teacher, replacing Dufresne. He hails from Minneapolis, Minn., and has a degree in outdoor education from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Since college, he has taught in national parks, non-profit groups, summer camps and school gardens.
Most recently he has served as a paraprofessional and long-term first grade substitute teacher at Methow Valley Elementary.
Mindy Miller will team teach fifth grade with Wiest.
“Since 1977 I have been lucky enough to have had an active part on this staff in some form or another,” she said. “This year I will be teaching and sharing the campus with four of my grandchildren, five generations of teaching and learning in this beautiful valley.”
