WINTHROP – Methow Valley School District has come up with a school-opening plan for fall, assuming some in-person instruction will be allowed.
The district acknowledged that COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Okanogan County, making a full, in-person scenario unlikely.
Under the reopening plan, an A/B hybrid model would be offered along with a 100 percent remote learning program run by district staff using state-approved online learning platforms enhanced with teacher-directed instruction, assignments, feedback and supplemental resources.
Under Option A, the A/B hybrid model, students would attend a minimum of two days of high-quality, small-group, in-person instruction aligned with three days of teacher-directed distance learning.
At Liberty Bell, students in seventh through 12th grades would participate in four classes per semester for a total of eight classes (inclusive of elective coursework) per year.
Independent Learning Center students would pursue an individualized program of study, inclusive of coursework, student-initiated projects and community-based internships with the support of a certificated adviser. Students, parents, and staff would receive training and support to implement the online resources.
Option B, 100 percent remote learning program, would see kindergarten through fifth grade students receive daily instruction, regular assignments and feedback from their teachers through the use of Accelerate Academy.
The curriculum would be supplemented with other teacher-directed assignments, student projects and content-based (literacy and mathematics) online resources intended to enhance student learning. Students, parents and staff would receive training and technical support.
Students in sixth through 12th grades would receive daily instruction, regular assignments and feedback from teachers through the use of Google Classroom and/or Edgenuity. The curriculum would be supplemented with teacher-directed assignments, student projects, community-based internships and content-based online resources intended to enhance student learning.
Students, parents, and staff would receive training and technical support.
Option C, a kindergarten through eighth grade home school parent partnership program (REACH) would be designed to support home schooling students and parents. Working with an district teacher, each student and his or her parent(s) would develop an individualized learning plan, select from a list of state-approved instructional resources and receive ongoing monitoring and support.
The district is sending out questionnaires for families to decide which option they’d like.
The school year begins Aug. 31.
District-wide orientation is planned during the first week of school for orientation, meeting teachers, online training, checking out devices and so on.
The district said it will offer two new outdoor education and recreation courses at the high school, and has rented eight large tents to serve as outdoor classroom spaces if and when in-person instruction can occur. All teachers will be encouraged to educate outdoors whenever possible.
Child care services will be available for children of essential workers for days those children are not in class. Meal services also will be available.
