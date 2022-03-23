ORONDO – A Methow man died March 17 when his car went off Highway 97 north of town and hit a large rock.
Keith W. Hole, 75, was northbound at milepost 226.9 at 7:38 a.m. when the accident occurred, the Washington State Patrol said. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Cause of the accident is under investigation. Hole was wearing a seatbelt.
