PATEROS – The Methow School property was declared surplus Sept. 14 by the Pateros School Board.
The declaration was the first step in the process of selling the property. The board met on the Zoom platform.
The district plans to have the property appraised. Superintendent Greg Goodnight said the district would advertise and have a public hearing to consider the sale, which could not happen until 45 days after publication of the hearing. The successful bid must be at least 90 percent of the appraised value.
Western Security Appraisal Services will do the appraisal.
Goodnight said the district has been approached by a donor who is interested in buying the property and donating it to the Methow community group for use as a community center.
“We haven’t used it for decades,” he said of the building, which he described as “an adorable one-room school.”
The district likely would write into bid specifications that bidders need to have an agreement with the community group.
In other business, the board:
-Agreed to grant easements to the city. The resolution completes the sales transaction approved in November 2017 for the city to purchase property from the district for a utility easement.
The board authorized Goodnight to sign the sales agreement documents.
-Interviewed Frank Herbert and Mark Ward for the board position vacated by the July 27 resignation of Charles R. Miller. After an executive session, the board selected Ward for the position.
The next regular board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, in school library, unless there is a social distancing extension.
During the Aug. 24 meeting, the board:
-Approved teachers who are teaching out of their endorsed areas: April Ashworth, seventh grade science; Kim Beard, seventh and eighth grade math, eighth grade science, junior high technology; Jennifer Carlson, seventh grad English language arts, public speaking; Jimmie Rogers, seventh to 12th grade drama; Erik Romero, TEALS, computer apps, accounting; Amy Stennes, kindergarten to fourth grade social skills, college prep/AVID, all kindergarten to 12th grade classes for online Edgenuity and Accelerate Education.
-Approved a grant for minimum basic education requirement compliance.
-Approved the revised 2020-21 secondary class schedule.
-Reviewed proposed board core values as drafted during an Aug. 10 retreat.
-Reviewed summer maintenance projects.
-Approved 2020-21 student handbooks.
-Accepted the resignation of speech language pathologist Shelley Rozell.
-Learned bus driver and night custodian positions will be placed on furlough until students return to the school building.
