OLYMPIA - Five Methow Valley students traveled to Olympia on Feb. 10 to lobby conservative elected officials on climate legislation.
For four of the students, it was their first time lobbying in Olympia “and they stunned lawmakers with their vulnerability about their experiences living through the climate crisis,” said Raechel Youngberg, climate programming coordinator for Methow Valley Citizens Council.
Sophomore Stella Gitchos lobbied 12th District Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, and testified in front of the House Appropriations Committee on a bill that would expand equitable access to community solar programs. Steele voted yes on the bill the next day.
“All of these (students) have experienced the climate crisis first hand in the form of megafires, precipitation changes, flooding and smoke waves,” said Youngberg. “These rural students are a part of the growing youth climate movement and are looking to shape Washington state’s future.”
Students lobbied their elected officials on five bills ranging from a program that would help Washington build community solar programs to a grant program that would help fund sustainable agriculture and forestry projects in rural areas, said Jasmine Minbashian of MVCC.
It was the second year Liberty Bell Youth Climate Action Group and Methow Valley Citizens Council have hosted a youth climate lobby day in Olympia.
“I think it's really important for people my age to get involved with climate issues,” said Gitchos. “Visiting the capital, speaking with representatives, and giving testimony in front of a committee was honestly terrifying, but it is so amazing to have your voice be heard and to look your representatives in the eye and tell them to fight for your future. I can’t wait to keep fighting for this issue alongside my friends.”
“This year’s lobby day was definitely the highlight of my year so far,” said Wyatt Lodato Albright. “I think it’s incredible that 15- and 16-year-olds from such a small town have the opportunity to go to the capital and lobby on the climate crisis, that we are all so passionate about.”
The delegation also met with Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, and staff of Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee. Hawkins was unable to meet with the students because he was not in Olympia that day.
Participants included junior Lena Nelson and sophomores Amelia Bondi, Wyatt Lodato Albright, Maise Shaw and Stella Gitchos.
They are tracking Senate Bill 5947, establishing the sustainable farms and fields grant program; SB 5811, reducing emissions by making changes to the clean car standard and clean car program; House Bill 2586, concerning electrification of homes and buildings; HB 2248, expanding equitable access to the benefits of renewable energy through community solar projects, and HB 1110, reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with transportation fuels.
