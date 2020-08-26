WINTHROP – A hybrid start to the school year is planned in the Methow Valley School District.
A final decision is planned by Friday, Aug. 28, according to the district, which is working with Okanogan County Public Health on the opening plan.
Classes start Sept. 8.
Students have three options, a hybrid model, remote learning or the REACH program for elementary students.
Liberty Bell High School registration started Aug. 25 and continues through tomorrow, Aug. 27, in person, masked up and outdoorson the school campus. Students can register online, too.
Kindergarten parent-teacher conferences will be Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. Kindergarten students start classes Sept. 14.
For Liberty Bell High School, students would take four classes per semester rather than eight. Two cohorts of students would meet on alternate days, with Wednesday being a flex day.
Daily screening of students is planned, with masks required.
