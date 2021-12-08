WINTHROP — The Methow Valley School District has a new athletic opportunity for all its students – equestrianism.
The effort was initiated by Twisp resident Angelyn Sheppard. Tiffany Boyce-Scott will coach the team.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity that the youth and high schoolers will have for years to come through this program,” Sheppard said. “It’s really a saving grace in such a turbulent time.”
Any high school student within the Methow Valley School District is eligible to participate, though factors such as grades and availability will be considered.
Sheppard said beginners and lifelong horse riders alike are welcome, a sentiment shared by Washington High School Equestrian Team District 1 Director Kendra Wallace.
“Our athletes range in experience levels so we have your very beginner all the way up to those who have ridden their whole lives,” Wallace said. “Being able to participate or compete in all these different events at once is a very rare and unique opportunity.”
WAHSET organizes more than 35 teams across seven districts within Washington. Teams compete in three contests during the season, from September to June, within their districts.
Disciplines in competition include dressage, jumping, and reining, along with other skills such as breakaway roping, timed speed events and daubing.
The Liberty Bell team will be joining Cascade, Chelan, Cheney, Colville, Deer Park, Ephrata, Mead, Mount Spokane, Smokiam and Wenatchee in District 1. Their three in-district competitions will take place twice in Wenatchee, late March and early April, with the third at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in late April.
According to Wallace, qualifying athletes also have the opportunity to participate in a state competition in May and once more against the top riders from Oregon at the Pacific Northwest Invitational Championship if they place high enough at state.
Methow Valley School District Athletic Director Michael Wilbur said the wide variety was one of the biggest benefits of the program, especially for a county where horses have played such an important role in history.
“Horses are an important part of the history and lifestyle of many people in this community,” Wallace said. “WASHET offers a chance to honor that tradition while also giving students the opportunity to challenge themselves in a unique way. The lessons that students will learn and the confidence they will gain from working with our great club leaders will impact their lives in a meaningful way.”
Students unsure of competing on horseback are still encouraged to join, according to Sheppard. Options for non-competing athletes to participate through grooming and horse care while “dipping their toes in” are available.
According to Sheppard and Wallace, there are three riders registered with about nine others who are possibilities. Expansion into Omak and Okanogan is expected within the next year or two, according to Wallace.
Sheppard said organizers are searching for covered arenas for the team to practice in during the winter months and that anyone with information on an arena, or looking for information on the team, can call 509-860-7869.
