OMAK – A new autoclave should arrive at Mid-Valley Hospital by the end of June.
The equipment will replace a 17-year-old machine, hospital commissioners were told during their May 28 meeting.
An autoclave is a pressure chamber used to sterilize equipment.
Registered nurse Chris Martin reviewed features of the new autoclave. A water purifier for the sterilizer has been ordered with plans for installing it at the end of June.
Neither installation will affect the surgery schedule.
In other business, the board:
-Learned a review of the sports medicine product supplier is being conducted with one supplier being considered having an estimated $500 savings per surgery with an estimated $25,000-$30,000 annual savings.
-Learned the surgery department is averaging 166 surgeries per month with 90 percent being outpatient.
-Learned Cerner implementation may reduce surgery patient admission times going down to 45 minutes, which in turn impacts productivity.
Cerner Corp. is an American supplier of health information technology solutions, services, devices and hardware.
-Declared some equipment as surplus to the hospital district’s needs.
-Decided to cancel the June 26 board meeting. Commissioners will be at a Washington State Hospital Association leadership conference in Chelan.
The next board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. June 11 in the Family Medical Building.
