OMAK – Mid-Valley Hospital’s board reviewed the district’s strategic plan from the past year during its meeting Dec. 10.
Administrator Alan fisher presented the 2020 strategic plan. Mikaela Marion, director of public relations and marketing, led a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats activity with comments by the board.
Target goals for 2020 include being the health care leader in Okanogan County, maintaining financial viability, expanding the market base and new programs, enhancing community perception of the hospital and clinic, increasing Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores, continually improving staff morale, recruiting staff and physicians and addressing facilities and infrastructure.
