OMAK – Property owners in Hospital District No. 3 – Mid-Valley – will see a 1 percent increase in their property taxes for the district during 2020.
Mid-Valley commissioners, during their Nov. 12 meeting, authorized the additional tax collection. During 2019, the district collected $653,628 in property tax revenue. That’s scheduled to increase by $6,536 next year.
The total for collection in 2020 is $667,014, which includes the amount from this year, plus the 1 percent increase plus increases for new construction and state utility tax amounts.
The district also plans to collect $373,182 in excess levy funds approved previously by voters.
Tax revenue goes into the mix of $39.59 million in revenue expected by the district during 2020. The 2020 budget was approved during the meeting by commissioners.
Anticipated revenue includes $38.25 million in net operating revenue, $294,550 in other operating revenue and $1.05 million in tax mix. Patient revenue, before deductions, is expected to top $80.64 million.
Operating expenses are expected to be $38.66 million for net income of more than $1.44 million.
Salaries are expected to top $17.52 million, with employee benefits at $4.68 million. Depreciation expenses is pegged at $2.2 million, while other expenses are expected to be $14.24 million.
The 2019 budget anticipated $35.45 million in revenue and $35.58 million in expenses for a $126,530 loss. So far, the budget is showing a $3.1 million profit.
In other business, the board:
-Learned staff participated in the recent high school career fair.
-Learned the hospital was nominated for an employer award from the Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues and Employment. WorkSource nominated the hospital.
-Heard hospital-provided photos of newborns by Blu Elephant Photography are popular. The photos are posted on the district’s Facebook page.
-Learned the district is working on its updated community needs assessment implementation plan, which is required by the IRS because the hospital district has non-profit status.
-Heard updates on physician residency programs in the works with Washington State University’s Floyd medical school and Metro Health in Tacoma.
-Declared as surplus a bone densitometer, eye instruments, vacuum steam sterilizer, drill, two tourniquet systems and a cardio monitor.
-Learned the hospital staff’s annual Thanksgiving dinner will be Nov. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.