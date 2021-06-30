OMAK — Flooring is being upgraded at Mid-Valley Clinic as part of a series of renovations.
Mondo Natura Flooring, a resilient rubber flooring material, is being installed.
“This commercial rubber flooring allows for easy cleaning and prevents bacteria accumulation,” said an announcement from Mid-Valley Hospital, which owns and operates the clinic. “In addition, with health care staff constantly on their feet, this flooring’s elasticity provides cushion and holds up to heavy loads such as medical equipment and examination beds.”
Three phases are planned for the renovation, starting with the family practice hallway. The remaining two phases will happen later in the year.
“While there will be no disruption of service, Mid-Valley Clinic administration asks for patience as there will be temporary entrance closures and relocation of waiting areas and exam rooms during this construction,” said the announcement.
