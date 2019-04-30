OMAK – Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic will observe Mid-Valley Days next week, May 6-10.
The event is an observance of National Hospital Week, which comes the following week.
Employee appreciation events are planned.
In other business during its April 23 meeting, the board:
-Heard Dietary Manager Steffen Ludwig present an assessment of need for a concierge/dietary aide.
The board approved the assessment.
-Learned inpatient statistics are up from last year and that the hospital has made significant improvements in its cash position.
