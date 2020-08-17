OMAK – Mid-Valley Hospital commissioners, during their Aug. 11 meeting, learned a third of emergency department patients are COVID-related.
The respiratory care wing has been set up to isolate COVID-potential and COVID-positive patients, and can accommodate eight or nine of them.
Dr. Jennifer Thill, chief medical officer, reviewed successes with treating COVID patients with Remdesivir and oxygen, thus reducing the amount of time patients spent in the hospital by half.
In other business, the board:
-Learned the hospital’s incident command team members planned to be tested for COVID-19 during free county-wide testing to show support and solidarity with Okanogan County Public Health and other health care entities.
Board members also were invited to get testing.
-Learned Gebbers Farms recently donated $8,000 to the hospital in thanks for work the hospital district has been doing. The money will be used for staff appreciation and managed by the staff-run HEART program.
-Learned the long-awaited pain clinic is on track to open in October in partnership with Okanogan Valley Anesthesia.
-Learned Central Washington Hospital recently recognized Mid-Valley Hospital for taking and keeping patients local, alleviating the strain on the Wenatchee hospital and allowing it to have beds open for much sicker patients requiring a higher level of care.
-Learned Dr. Bruce Myers, clinical medical director, retired July 22. Dr. Christine Jaquish is the new medical director.
-Learned Bailey McGee, advanced registered nurse practitioner, started practice May 26 at Mid-Valley Clinic. He will succeed Gayle Grubich, who is retiring this fall, and will provide wound care and family practice service at the clinic and cardio treadmill studies at the hospital.
-Learned Leslie Hite, advanced registered nurse practitioner, recently completed autism training and is certified to diagnose autism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.