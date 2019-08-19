OMAK - Several pieces of equipment were declared surplus Aug. 13 by Mid-Valley Hospital commissioners.
Two sink-and-counter combinations, a countertop and sink, and three fetal monitor carts are no longer needed by the hospital. Declaring them surplus allows the hospital district to get rid of them.
In other business, commissioners:
-Heard a report from CEO Alan Fisher on an end-of-July health care roundtable co-hosted by Mid-Valley Hospital.
-Learned U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, plans to visit the hospital Aug. 22. He will be in the area to award service pins to Vietnam veterans.
-Learned Fisher is working on a community health booklet.
-Approved additions to the hospital’s Cerner contract. Cerner Corp. is an American supplier of health information technology solutions, services, devices and hardware.
-Learned the district is working with North Cascades Bank on a $2 million line of credit to assist with operations, if needed, when there are cash flow problems. A resolution for board action is being prepared.
-Learned dietary aide/cook, environmental services technician, registered nurse, patient account representative and two certified nursing assistant positions have been filled.
-Learned some new equipment has been added to the obstetrics department. Mid-Valley recently absorbed North Valley Hospital’s obstetrics load because Confluence Health lost two doctors who had practiced at the Tonasket hospital.
