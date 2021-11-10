OMAK — Employees at Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic are getting $1,000 bonuses.
Administration and hospital district commissioners approved the payments to eligible employees, who will net $1,000 each, said hospital spokesman Richard Morales. To be eligible, an employee must have completed a 90-day probationary period in his or her current position on or before Dec. 17.
Hospital officials structured the payments to allow for two net payments of $500 each. First payment went out last week. A second payment will occur in the third week of December, just in time for the holidays, said a hospital announcement.
“Cash payouts, in this case a bonus, are considered taxable income,” said Morales. “The hospital issued payments of $500 plus the amount that would otherwise be taxed. Gross pay was approximately $713” each.
The bonuses will cost an estimated $300,000. That works out to about 210 employees getting bonuses.
Money for the payments came from hospital coffers.
“We saved to say thank you, and appreciate our staff,” said Alan Fisher, CEO. “This is all about appreciation.
“This is only a small token of appreciation for being part of the team, and especially through the COVID-19 pandemic. We have an amazing group of people that help make us as successful as we are, and this is our way of saying thank you.”
The incentive payments were planned and approved far ahead of the state vaccination mandate deadline, said Morales.
“The loss of staff due to the mandate was minimal,” he said. “We did not experience any disruption in the delivery of care. And no, we did not direct any ‘saved wages’ toward the employee bonus.”
He said the board was “exceptionally happy” to be able to approved the bonuses “for the outstanding resilience our team members have demonstrated during this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.