OMAK – Mid-Valley Hospital officials expect the hospital district to finish 2020 in the black, according to the proposed spending plan.
Hospital commissioners reviewed the proposed operating budget during their Oct. 22 meeting. The final budget is scheduled to be presented to the board during the Nov. 12 meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. in Family Medical Building Room G.
According to a budget summary, total patient revenue is projected to be $80.64 million, or about 5.28 percent higher than in the 2019 budget. Deductions are expected to total nearly $42.39 million, for a net operating revenue of $38.25 million.
Other operating revenue is expected at $294,550 with non-operating revenue net of expense at $509,662 and a “tax mix” of $1.05 million for total revenue of $40.1 million or 3.19 percent higher than the 2019 budget.
On the expenditure side, salaries are expected to top $17.52 million, with benefits at $4.68 million, depreciation expense at $2.2 million and other expenses of $14.24 million.
Total expenses are anticipated at $38.66 million, or about 8.11 percent more than the 2019 budget amount.
Excess revenue over expenses is anticipated at $1.44 million.
In other business, the board:
-Approved an assessment of need for a full-time patient representative at Mid-Valley Clinic.
-Approved the purchase of a new vehicle. Money from a bond issue will pay for the vehicle.
