OMAK – Energy efficiency projects at Mid-Valley Hospital results in an incentive check of more than $48,000 from the Okanogan County Public Utility District.
The hospital got $48,425.44 for its multi-phase project, which began in 2017 and included upgrades and replacements to the ventilation system, walk-in cooler and freezer, electrical, lighting and hot water piping, according to the PUD.
Several projects resulted in improved energy efficiency, qualifying the hospital for incentives from the PUD. The utility manages incentive programs through funding by the Bonneville Power Administration.
The lighting system hadn’t been updated since 1964, and needed to be brought up to code, said the PUD. The walk-in cooler and freezer were the original units when the hospital was built in the 1950s. The 52-year-old piping system was beginning to fail.
“Over time, upgrades are necessary, and as a critical access hospital, it is our responsibility to continuously look for ways to improve safety and quality of care,” said hospital CEO Alan Fisher. “By doing facility improvements and modernizing equipment, we have been able to minimize risks and reduce operating costs. Being a facility that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, that is very important.”
Besides the check from the PUD, the hospital will also continue to enjoy energy savings, said the PUD. An estimated additional $11,800 in annual maintenance of old systems will also be saved.
“Incentive funding from Bonneville Power Administration allows the PUD to help our community in a powerful way that makes a difference,” said Kim Johnson, the PUD’s energy services coordinator.
Apollo Solutions Group performed the work through several sub-contractors, mostly in 2018. The resulting savings were measured to determine the amount of the PUD incentive check.
Although construction involved a number of disruptions to hospital departments, comfort and capability of several systems have seen major improvements, according to the PUD.
The utility has several energy efficiency incentive programs for residential, commercial and other types of customers. More information is available at www.okanoganpud.org.
