OMAK — Winnie R. Adams has joined Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic as chief nursing officer.
Adams started April 5.
She previously served as director of nursing at Tri-Cities Community Health, a federally qualified health center. She supervised eight health care clinics in three cities, and was responsible for clinical, operational and financial leadership for nursing, laboratory and radiology services.
Adams’ nursing career started more than 30 years ago in the U.S. Army. She has been dedicated to creating high-quality, functional systems of care and mentoring the next generation of nurses and health care professionals to lead in constant changes in the landscape of health care, said a Mid-Valley announcement.
She will oversee the planning, organization and direct functions of the nursing department in the emergency, surgical services, obstetrics, acute care, infection control, case management, nurse informatics and pharmacy areas.
