OMAK – Mid-Valley Hospital has hired a new director of marketing and public relations.
Richard Morales comes to the hospital with 10 years of health care marketing experience. Before joining the Mid-Valley staff, he worked as marketing and events coordinator at El Centro Regional Medical Center in El Centro, Calif.
He graduated from CETYS Universidad Campus Mexicali with a degree in business administration and an emphasis in Marketing. He is enrolled in a leadership and management graduate program at Arizona State University.
A hospital announcement said Morales has worked for two different health care organizations, where he was responsible for community outreach, marketing campaigns, social media management and public relations.
He also worked to form partnerships with community groups, government officials and local governments “to bring awareness to health disparities that exist in rural areas,” said the hospital. “Furthermore, he is an active advocate of community education and continuously seeks opportunities to construct programs and opportunities for health care access.”
In El Centro, he served as a chamber of commerce director, ambassador and mentors for the Young Entrepreneurs program. He worked with Imperial Chamber of Commerce and other business organizations, and with Ronald McDonald House.
He enjoys the outdoors, travel, the arts and spending time with family and friends, the hospital said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.