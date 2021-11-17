OMAK – Property taxes to support Hospital District No. 3 (Mid-Valley) will rise in 2022, and the 2022 operating budget was approved, hospital commissioners decided Nov. 9.
The 1 percent overall tax increase, plus adjustment for a levy calculation error in 2021, totals $9,869.57 district-wide. Overall, with the adjustment, the percentage of increase is a bit more than 1.45 percent, according to hospital documents.
Property taxes brought in $679,269.19 in 2021.
The 2022 regular levy will generate $702,138.76. An excess levy approved by voters will add another $372,660.
Hospital commissioners also approved the 2022 budget, which includes anticipated net operating revenue of more than $40 million, other operating revenue of $770,119 and a tax mix of $1.1 million for total revenue of nearly $41.88 million.
In 2021, total revenue is expected at $47.68; that total includes $6.4 million in COVID-19-related non-operating revenue.
Non-operating revenue net of expense is anticipated at a $241,615 loss in 2022, with operating expenses of more than $42.41 million for a net income of $292,746.
According to the budget, patient revenue is anticipated at nearly $88.43 million, with deductions of $48.42 million. Salaries are anticipated at $18.95 million, up 9.66 percent from 2021, while employee benefits are expected at $4.51 million, or 9.13 percent more than this year.
In other business, the board:
-Heard a report from Richard Morales, director of marketing and public relations, who reviewed several items he has been working on, including the staff Thanksgiving lunch Nov. 17; recruiting campaigns, including email drops through a digital campaign through the Seattle Times; a free flu shot clinic Oct 27 in partnership with Molina; one blood drive hosted and another planned in December, and mass vaccination clinics at the fairgrounds.
-Heard from CEO Alan Fisher about staff bonuses and collaborations with the Colville Confederated Tribes.
-Set the next board meeting for 5 p.m. Nov. 23 in Room C/D of the Family Medical Building and via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.