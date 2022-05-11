OMAK - Mid-Valley Hospital recently received accreditation from DNV, a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider.
By earning accreditation, the hospital demonstrated it meets and exceeds patient safety standards set by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“The DNV program is consistent with our long-term commitment to quality and patient safety,” said CEO Alan Fisher. “The ability to work with DNV and integrate international quality standards with our clinical and financial processes is a major step forward.”
According to the DNV website, Mid-Valley Hospital is one of 11 hospitals in the state with the accreditation.
DNV's accreditation program involves annual hospital surveys and encourages hospitals to share information across departments and uncover improvements in clinical work flows and safety processes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.