OMAK – Mid-Valley Hospital’s recently purchased three-dimensional mammography machine is ready for patients.
The Hologic 3Dimensions Mammography System was delivered and installed April 3 and is being calibrated. Mid-Valley Hospital has already completed the accreditation process through the American College of Radiology and new machine was scheduled to be ready for patient use April 18.
“We were accredited on our old scanner as well but it’s kind of a big deal and a lengthy process to get it, especially with new equipment,” said Ranebeaux Randall, radiology department manager. “I just want to make sure all the techs are recognized for their hard work.”
The new system is designed to provide higher quality three-dimensional images for radiologists, a more comfortable mammography experience for patients and enhanced work flow for technologists, said hospital officials. It has been developed to be the fastest, highest-resolution breast tomosynthesis system on the market.
The new system offers a curved compression surface that mirrors the shape of the breast for a more even compression, and detects 20-65 percent more invasive breast cancers, officials said.
Processing software takes paddle geometry into account, so the resulting images have the same appearance as images taken with the standard flat paddle and there is no change in positioning technique or work flow for technologists.
