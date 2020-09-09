OMAK – Mid-Valley Hospital is getting a new C-arm, commissioners decided Aug. 25.
The apparatus will be purchased with funds from a 2017 bond issue.
A C-arm is an imaging scanner intensifier used in X-raying.
In other business, the board:
-Approved credentialing for Dr. Caleb Gillham, Confluence Health.
-Declared equipment as surplus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.