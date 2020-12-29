PATEROS – Chad Miller was elected chairman of the Pateros School Board during its Dec. 17 Zoom meeting.
Other officers are Marc Armstrong, vice chairman, and Mark Ward, Washington State School Directors Association legislative representative.
Grace Larsen is the outgoing chairwoman.
In other business, the board:
-Approved new and revised policies and procedures dealing with associated student bodies, election activities, use of electronic signatures, and pesticide notification, posting and recording keeping requirements.
-Heard a report from Cameron Golightly, Design West Architects, on building condition. He plans to submit recommendations for modeling that needs to be completed for student and staff safety.
-Heard first readings of new and revised policies and procedures dealing with excused and unexcused absences, prohibition of sexual harassment of students, infectious disease, and two others.
-Heard a report from Principal Mike Hull on seniors’ progress toward graduation.
-Learned enrollment is 20 students below the budget projection.
