OMAK – Jim Miller continued his campaign against the Omak School District and its desire to build a new middle school with a presentation to the city council March 18.
Miller, Omak, has been critical of the school board and Superintendent Erik Swanson for buying property east of Highway 97 and proposing that a new middle school be built. He said he’d like to see the board and Swanson replaced.
Bond issue requests to fund a new school have been rejected twice by district voters. There is no current ballot proposal.
“I’m concerned about property taxes,” Miller told the council. “I’m disturbed about the direction” of the district.
He said people can’t afford more taxes.
Using a slide show, Miller – a retiree from Boeing and a former Omak public works director - presented projections for the Okanogan County labor market. He contended that, in the coming years, a larger percentage of the county’s population will be retired and there will be fewer children in the schools.
He also maintained that people moving to the area don’t have jobs but instead are on welfare.
At the same time, government jobs are increasing and support of those jobs from the private sector is decreasing, he said.
“It’s an embedded spiral,” he said.
A “bulge” of students moving through the upper elementary grades and into the middle school will pass, leaving the district with emptier buildings, he argued.
Miller also argued that if property prices deflate, “the economy will unravel.” He said 40 percent of all jobs will be replaced with some form of technology,
As for impacts to the city, Miller asked what would happen to existing school buildings if the district moves its schools to the new site. The site, north of Engh Road, is large enough for all the district’s schools, he said.
He also mentioned traffic concerns.
Miller said he has formed a group, Omak Citizens for Common Sense Schools, to serve as a watchdog.
Group members toured the current middle school and didn’t see the problems district officials have said are present, ranging from overcrowding to outdated building infrastructure.
“All the classes look like junk stores,” he said. “It seemed kind of under-utilized.”
He said the Omak Performing Arts Center takes up a big chunk of the middle school’s area. He suggested having academic classes in the center and adjoining gym instead.
Councilwoman Nattalie Cariker then challenged Miller, saying her middle school-age son and his friends constantly complain about the crowded middle school halls and other aspects of the building.
She said she supports building a new middle school.
“I will pay more taxes if it’ll make it better,” she said, adding that “the PAC is a great asset.”
She received a round of applause from most of the 20 or so people in the audience.
“I appreciate your opinion, but I’m giving you mine,” she said. “I’ve heard from the students directly.”
Miller continued countering items district officials have cited as problems with the existing middle school, including the heating and cooling system, plumbing, windows, security, lighting, kitchen and playground. All of those could be repaired or retrofitted, he said.
Waving a photo of the crowded middle school hallway during a passing period, he said, “we never saw anything like that,” and suggested the photo was staged.
“Maintenance has been deferred,” he said. “It’s a self-fulfilling excuse to build a new school.”
The district would do better to teach vocational skills so students can be ready to go into the trades and shift more academic classes to the online program.
Several audience members challenged his contentions.
When he completed his presentation, two people applauded.
