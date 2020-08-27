REPUBLIC – An economic mini-grant program for businesses and non-profit organizations in Ferry County and the Colville Indian Reservation.
Ferry County Sunrise is administering the program, which is funded through $430,650 in federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to the county under the CARES Act.
Ferry County commissioners dedicated at least $200,000 to support economic relief. Grants will be up to $10,000 per business or non-profit group.
“These grants are intended to help reimburse businesses and non-profits for the costs of their business interruptions that were caused by mandated closures and/or other requirements because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a Ferry County Sunrise announcement.
Application information is available at www.ferrycountysunrise.com.
