OMAK — The 2023 Miss Omak Stampede pageant will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 4:30 p.m. in the Omak Theater.
Preceding the pageant will be the horsemanship event at 10 a.m. in the Stampede Arena, according to Stampede President Leon Hoover.
Updated: September 28, 2022 @ 10:54 pm
The four contestants who will be participating in the pageant are Mackenze Scott, Eryne Anderson, Nataly Luna, and Alizae DeVon.
Scott is a senior at Liberty Bell High School and attends Wenatchee Valley College. She is a member of the Washington State High School Rodeo Association and competes in barrel racing and pole bending. She plans to continue rodeoing after high school and pursue a degree in equine science and veterinary medicine.
Anderson is a senior at Omak High School and plays for the varsity girls basketball team outside of rodeoing. She plans to pursue a degree in nursing and radiology.
Luna previously made a move from Okanogan to Ephrata, but now resides in Omak. The move gave her many opportunities to join clubs which solidified her dreams of becoming a large animal veterinarian.
DeVon is 17 years old and resides in Oroville. She is a running start student at Spokane Community College and plans to graduate high school with her associate degree. She then plans to transfer to University of Montana Western to earn her bachelor’s degree in natural horsemanship and business management. She currently participates in high school rodeo, junior rodeo, local barrel racing clubs, and a Young Equestrian Development Association team.
