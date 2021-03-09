OKANOGAN – A local man who was the subject of a weekend Silver Alert was located, safe, in Omak.
Dewade Creveling, 84, was reported missing from his Okanogan home on Sunday, March 7. His daughter told the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office she had last seen him on Friday.
A Silver Alert was issued Sunday and sent out statewide through the Endangered Missing Person Advisory Plan.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said Creveling was located just before 6 p.m. Sunday by the Omak Police Department.
“He advised there were no issues,” Hawley said. He “just forgot to leave his family a note that he would be gone.”
