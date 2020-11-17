SPOKANE – A program coordinator has been hired for the missing and murdered indigenous person program for the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Washington.
David J. Rogers will fill the position.
He has experience in law enforcement as a police chief, consultant, trainer, lecturer and educator, said federal officials.
“I am so pleased to have David fill this important role, moving our state forward in investigations of missing persons cases involving our tribal communities,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran. “As an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe, with deep experience and contacts in Pacific Northwest tribal communities, he is ideally qualified to work with our tribal partners to increase safety and security in Indian Country.”
“The problem of missing persons and murders occurring within our tribal nations in Washington state and in other parts of the country is real,” said U.S. Attorney William D. Hyslop. “David Rogers has broad experience in tribal law enforcement.
“He will be working exclusively on the issue of missing and murdered indigenous persons. I expect him to have frequent contact with tribal leaders, law enforcement officers, and victim/witnesses within Indian Country in the State of Washington as we all work together to address this problem.”
For the past four years, Rogers has run his own consulting firm, Tribal Public Safety Innovations LLC, which has been involved in the training of tribal police and probation officers across the country. From 2013-16, Rogers served as chief for the Nez Perce Tribal Police in Lapwai, Idaho.
From 2003-13, he was the tribal public safety manager at the Criminal Justice Center for Innovation at the National Criminal Justice Training Center in Wisconsin.
He also served as a program manager at the Western Community Policing Institute at Western Oregon University. Early in his law enforcement career, Rogers served on police forces in Clark County, Wash.; Multnomah County, Ore.; Latah County, Idaho, and Columbia River Inter-Tribal Enforcement, Hood River, Ore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.