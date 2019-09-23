SEDRO WOOLLEY – A woman reported missing Sept. 14 from Hidden Meadows Camp in North Cascades National Park was found safe on Monday, Sept. 16.
The 21-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was found a half-mile from the camp, which is in the mountains between Washington Pass and Stehekin on the east side of the park. The camp is about nine miles south of Highway 20.
Members of her hiking party activated a personal locator beacon Saturday evening, when they realized the woman was missing. Two members of the group hiked out and drove to a cellphone coverage area, where they called for assistance, said Denise M. Shultz of the National Park Service.
A park ranger was diverted nine miles to the campsite and arrived at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Inclement weather prohibited air operations for the first 36 hours of the incident.
By Sunday evening, all likely trails had been searched by ground personnel. Additional resources were planned for Monday’s operations, which included more than 75 people and four helicopters.
A ground search team located the missing woman at around 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Besides North Cascades National Park Service Complex staff, assistance came from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Skagit County Search and Rescue, Skagit County Mountain Rescue, Okanogan County Search and Rescue, Snohomish County Search and Rescue, Everett Mountain Rescue, Fairchild Air Force Base, Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, Department of Homeland Security, Washington State Planning Team, state Department of Emergency Management, U.S. Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and Mount Rainier National Park Search and Rescue Team.
No explanation was provided by the park service as to how the woman had been separated from her hiking party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.