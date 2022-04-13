INCHELIUM – An airborne search and rescue unit from Spokane last week helped rescue a woman who had been missing for three days near Inchelium.
Spokane Regional Air Support Unit responded April 5 to assist in rescuing the woman, in her 60s, who was located by Ferry County Search and Rescue in a canyon bottom near the edge of a river. The woman was not identified.
The unit’s flight crew airlifted her to the Inchelium Medical Clinic; she was later transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of dehydration, possible hypothermia and pain, according to a unit announcement.
Before her disappearance, the woman had been seen walking away from her car at an Inchelium gas station.
She was located at the bottom of a canyon, on a sandbar, near the river’s edge. Rescuers thought a helicopter hoist rescue might be needed because of the remote location and terrain, said the announcement.
The search and rescue team stayed with the victim, kept her warm, and requested a helicopter with hoist capabilities to assist.
The helicopter landed near the woman and she was moved to the chopper.
Flight crew for the incident included Chris Debs, volunteer pilot; Don Dresse, pilot and Spokane Valley Fire Department battalion chief; Derek Arnold, crew chief/hoist operator and Liberty Lake police officer; Ray Moeckel, helicopter rescue medic and Spokane Valley Fire Department firefighter, and Casey Mayfield, helicopter rescue medic and Spokane Fire Department firefighter.
