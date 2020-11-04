OKANOGAN – Martin Mitchell has been hired as Okanogan High School head wrestling coach.
The school board hired him during its Oct. 28 Zoom meeting.
Mitchell, a Tonasket graduate who was a four-time state wrestling champion, succeeds Andy Knutson, who retired. Mitchell teaches sixth grade history and seventh grade social studies in Okanogan.
He won the 130-pound title in 2001 at 2A, 119 title in 2000 at 2A, 115 title in 1999 at A/B and 101 title in 1998 at A/B to become the state’s second four-time champion.
Others hired were Ashlie Kennedy, food service; Lavona Buchert and Susan Freel, bus drivers, and Brenda Colbert, middle school para-educator.
In other business, the board:
-Accepted the resignation of Lee Morrison, middle school para-educator and high school assistant wrestling coach.
-Set the November board meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, with the location to be determined because of pandemic restrictions.
