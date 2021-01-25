KIRKLAND — Northwest Multiple Listing Service member-brokers reported 95,760 closed sales last year valued at more than $56 billion. Both the number of transactions and dollar value eclipsed the totals for 2019.
Last year’s sales of residential (single family) homes and condominiums outgained 2019 by 3,257 transactions for a 3.5 percent increase. Of the total completed sales, around 87 percent (83,410) were single family homes, and the remaining 13 percent (12,350) were condominiums.
The activity in the Northwest MLS report reflects the work of more than 32,000 brokers in 23 counties. Collectively, these counties encompass more than 82 percent of the state’s population.
The area-wide median price for last year’s sales of single-family homes and condominiums was $475,000, a year-over-year gain of nearly 11.8 percent from 2019’s figure of $425,000.
Prices for single family homes increased about 12.6 percent system-wide, jumping from $435,000 in 2019 to last year’s median price of $490,000. A comparison of counties shows King County with the highest median price for single family homes at $724,950 (up 7.4 percent from 2019); Ferry County had the lowest median at $161,500 (up 7.7 percent from the prior year).
On a percentage basis, Kittitas County experienced the largest price gain at nearly 21 percent (jumping from $351,200 to $424,925).
Inventory was sparse throughout the year as brokers scrambled to replenish supply. The number of pending sales (mutually accepted offers) exceeded the number of new listings added to inventory in all but two months (March and April, when strict pandemic-induced restrictions were imposed).
At the start of 2020 there was 1.5 months of inventory but as the year closed, supply dwindled to 0.53 months (about two weeks), well below the four-to-six-month range industry insiders use as an indicator of a “balanced” or neutral market, favoring neither buyers nor sellers.
Sales of high-end homes surged compared to 2019.
Single family homes that sold for $1 million or more during 2020 topped the previous year by 2,014 units, rising from 6,299 to 8,313 for a jump of nearly 32 percent. Included in last year’s tally were 82 homes that sold for $5 million or more. The highest priced sale, at $17 million, was in Medina.
In Okanogan County, 525 homes sold last year with a median price of $249,999. Overall, new listings decreased by nearly 11 percent, with 586 homes listed in 2020, and 658 listed in 2019.
Eight counties ended 2020 with double-digit gains in closed sales, led by San Juan County (up 46.6 percent and Chelan County (up 15.26 percent) – two areas dubbed as “Zoom towns” as sought-after destinations by migrating “work-from-home” workers.
Chelan County reported 1,103 sales with a median price of $422,500 last year. Douglas County reported 610 units at an average of $369,900.
Overall, the median price for a three-bedroom home ranged from $212,000 in Ferry County to $745,000 in San Juan County.
