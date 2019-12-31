OKANOGAN – People can check out mobile hot spots from the Okanogan Public Library through Jan. 15.
Data collected during the trial program will help library officials decide whether to continue the program, said Librarian Jann Timm.
More information is available from the library, 228 W. Pine St., phone 509-422-2609.
