WASHINGTON, D.C. – The second round of the federal coronavirus food assistance program will provide up to an additional $14 billion for agricultural producers who continue to face disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
The money was approved last week.
“This assistance will provide desperately needed relief to our hard-working producers and allow them to continue feeding the world – through this pandemic and into the future,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District.
The program will be available for producers of several central Washington commodities: Grapes and wine grapes, and all classes of wheat, apples, potatoes, pears, cherries, blueberries, mint, peppermint and others. The program will also provide additional support for dairy and livestock.
Farmers and ranchers can sign up through December 11, 2020 through U.S. Farm Service Agency county offices.
This program provides financial assistance that gives producers the ability to absorb increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Producers will be compensated for ongoing market disruptions and assisted with the associated marketing costs, said Newhouse.
