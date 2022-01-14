OLYMPIA - College students struggling to balance the cost of higher education with everyday expenses would have the burden slightly alleviated if lawmakers pass a bill increasing access to funds through the Washington College Grant program.
The House College and Workforce Development Committee held a Jan. 12 hearing for House Bill 1659, which aims to modify the grant program by increasing award eligibility and providing an annual stipend for expenses beyond tuition and fees.
“You should not have to be extraordinarily lucky or wealthy to get a post-secondary credential, but that is what’s been happening for a while,” said bill sponsor Rep. Vandana Slatter, D-Bellevue.
Currently, program funds exclusively help cover the cost of tuition and other education-related expenses. The bill would lower income eligibility thresholds, allowing more students to take advantage of funding.
In addition, beginning in the 2022-23 academic year, grant recipients awarded the maximum amount also would receive “bridge grants” of up to $1,000 for other non-education related expenses such as books, housing, transportation and child care.
“We have this ambitious goal to get 70 percent of our high school students to a post-secondary credential and as faculty we really want to do our part,” said University of Washington faculty legislative representative Jacob Vigdor. “But there’s one thing we can’t do for our students. We can’t pay their bills for them.”
According to the bill’s fiscal note, the projected cost for the bridge grants will exceed $73 million with an estimated 63,000 students eligible for the $1,000-per-year bridge grant. More than 21,000 additional students would be eligible for at least half of the award amount.
“These bridge grants are considered a critical college retention tool for supporting students who face economic shortfalls that might disrupt their college education,” said Slatter.
Students of low- and middle-income families within Washington can apply through the grant program for funding to mitigate the cost of college or career training.
By completing the federal financial aid application, colleges would determine eligibility and distribute awards depending on factors such as income, family size and school or program cost.
However, in 2020 Washington placed 49th in the nation for FAFSA completion, with only 46.7 percent of high school seniors submitting a finished application.
A related piece of legislation, House Bill 1835 tackles the issue with the hope of increasing postsecondary enrollment.
The bill would require the Washington Student Achievement Council to conduct a statewide marketing campaign to promote the Washington College Grant program. Additional initiatives and programs would focus on increasing community outreach and educating students about the application resources available.
The Washington State Journal is a non-profit news website operated by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation. Its reporters are students at the University of Washington. More information is at wastatejournal.org.
