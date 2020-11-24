OLYMPIA – People shopping for health and dental coverage through the state’s Healthplanfinder have additional options this year, with three insurance companies offering coverage in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties.
In the past, Okanogan County has had a single provider available.
Enrollment for 2021 coverage started Nov. 1 and continues until Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2021. Those who enroll after the deadline and before Jan. 15 would have coverage starting Feb. 1, 2021.
Cascade Care, new this year, is expanding access, choice and value for Washingtonians, said Washington Healthplanfinder. The plans offer deductibles that are less than other plans and cover more services prior to meeting a deductible, including primary care visits, mental health services and generic drugs.
Thirty-one plans are available in Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties.
“Most customers will see that average premium costs and deductibles of exchange plans are lower than previous years, including eight counties where Cascade Care plans are the lowest-cost silver plan,” said the agency.
Eleven enrollment centers are spread throughout the state to help people enroll in person, virtually or by phone. Information also is available at www.wahealthplanfinder.org.
Before applying, people need to gather legal names and birthdates of all household members, home and mailing address, Social Security number or immigration documents, income information, tax filing status, current health plan information, tribal membership, if enrolled.
