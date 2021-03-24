NESPELEM – More than 4,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 have been delivered on the Colville Indian Reservation.
That represents more than a third of tribal members who have received at least the first shot of the required two shots of the Moderna vaccine; many have received both doses, said tribal officials. In the coming days, the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine also will be available.
Vaccines are offered daily at Omak and Nespelem Indian Health Service clinics and the Lake Roosevelt Community Health Centers in Inchelium and Keller.
While vaccine appointments were at first extended only to high-risk individuals, such as front line health care workers and elders over 65 years of age, or essential workers such as educators, the Colville Business Council announced in February that vaccines are now available to any tribal member over age 18.
Early vaccination success is due to the hard work and coordination of staff at the various clinics on the reservation, said tribal officials. The clinics have conducted community vaccination events and otherwise worked with the tribe to facilitate vaccinations for all tribal members.
The progress has allowed the tribe to consider plans to reopen the reservation.
Tribal employees are returning to full-time, office-based work and tribal government is more accessible to in-person access by tribal members. Incentives have been offered to encourage all eligible people to take the vaccine, including a relaxation of travel and quarantine requirements for those vaccinated.
“It is thrilling to see solid progress in vaccination rates of the Colville people,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “Each person who takes the vaccine improves their own safety and the safety of their friends, neighbors and family.
“However, we must also remember that the fight is not over. We cannot relax our vigilance until our community is as safe as possible. If you are in the two-thirds of tribal members who have not yet been vaccinated, please call your nearest clinic and make an appointment right away.”
He said people should continue the precautions of following the three W’s – wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.”
