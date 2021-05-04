PATEROS - Pateros School Board members learned during their April 26 meeting that 91 secondary students – or 58 percent of students - had a 3.0 or higher grade point average for third quarter.
They included 35 on the superintendent’s list (3.75-4.0 grade point average), 22 on the principal’s list (3.5-3.74) and 19 with 4.0 GPA.
April enrollment was 289 full-time equivalent students district-wide.
Students who are failing a class are contacted weekly, the board was told.
Graduation will be outside, with the evening of June 4 under consideration so the slide show can be seen. Families will site in pods on the athletic field.
Almost all seniors are on track to graduate.
In other business, the board:
-Learned Superintendent Greg Goodnight signed a contract for technology services support.
-Approved conditional teacher certification for J. Villalobos and R. Riggan.
-Approved the senior trip for May 16-17 to Triple Play Family Fun Park, Hayden Lake, Idaho. Class funds are covering the cost.
-Approved the 2021-22 secondary academic class schedule.
-Reviewed school improvement, academic and student well-being plans.
-Approved a targeted summer school program for elementary students and new secondary summer school opportunities. Dates and times are yet to be decided.
-Reviewed curriculum adoption plans for math, current world problems, technology and music.
-Decided to have a board tour of facilities in August. The date has not been set.
-Approved the 2021-22 fee schedule. Associated student body card fees and entry gate fees for athletic events will be waived in compliance with House Bill 1660.
-Approved the secondary student handbook, with anticipated corrections.
-Approved Hope Squad suicide prevention training for staff and students.
-Accepted the resignation of assistant high school baseball coach Matt Coffman.
-Hired new coaching staff members Dona Slater, assistant high school softball; Shane Cronin, head high school baseball; Tyson Cronin, assistant high school baseball; Ed Hernandez, head junior high boys’ basketball, and Rileigh Riggan, assistant junior high boys’ basketball.
-Renewed coaching staff members Tom Asmussen, junior high girls’ head basketball; Jessica Simmons, assistant junior high girls’ basketball; John Slater, head high school softball; Jesse Villalobos, head boys’ soccer; Sean Hiltz, high school tennis, and Erik Romero, high school track.
-Learned a music concert will be outside on May 20.
The next board meeting will be Monday, May 24.
