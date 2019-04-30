WENATCHEE - Commercial mushroom harvesting permits went on sale April 29 at U.S. Forest Service offices in Wenatchee, Entiat and Chelan.
Permits will be on sale starting May 6 in the Methow Valley, where snow still covers more of the 2018 wildfire areas.
Permits and maps are available for harvest areas in the McLeod, Cougar Creek and Crescent Mountain fire areas on the Forest.
People must have a commercial permit if they plan to collect or possess more than five gallons of mushrooms per day or if they intend to sell mushrooms. A two-day permit costs $30, a 30-day permit is $80 and a season permit is $100; the season runs from April 29 through July 31.
Permits must be in the harvester's possession when collecting mushrooms.
Commercial harvesters camping overnight are encouraged to use designated camps, where garbage bins and toilets will be placed to minimize impacts.
Camps will be up and running the first weekend in May in the Entiat, area including Tyee Ridge, Potato, McKenzie Ridge, Mud Creek and Mad View.
In the Methow Valley, camps will be up and running the second weekend in May at Goat Creek Sno-Park, a dispersed campsite on Road 5130430, Twisp River Sno-Park and the Gravel Pit. Commercial harvesters are prohibited from camping in developed campgrounds.
Mushrooms cannot be harvested in wilderness users.
Harvesting mushrooms for personal use, up to five gallons per person per day, is free but collectors must carry a copy of the free incidental use mushroom information sheet while harvesting. The sheet can be printed from the forest website at https://go.usa.gov/xQ3YJ and is also available at local national forest offices.
