WENATCHEE — Permits go on sale May 2 for those planning to forage for or possess more than five gallons of morel mushrooms per day or sell them.
Permits will be sold at Forest Service offices in Winthrop, Chelan, Cle Elum and Naches, said the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
A two-day permit costs $30, a 30-day permit is $80 and a season permit is $100. The season runs from May 2 through July 31.
Permits must be in the harvester’s possession when collecting mushrooms, said forest officials. Permits, and maps in six languages, are available for harvest areas in the Cedar Creek, Cub Creek 2 and Schneider Springs fire areas in the forest.
Those fires burned last summer and fall.
Harvesting mushrooms for personal use, up to five gallons per person per day, is free but individuals must obtain and carry a copy of the free incidental use mushroom information sheet with them while harvesting in lieu of a permit. The sheet can be printed off the forest website at https://go.usa.gov/xQ3YJ, and is also available at national forest offices.
“Depending upon how prolific the mushroom crop is, we could see a large number of mushroom harvesters coming to pick in areas of the forest that burned in 2021,” said Naches District Ranger Aaron Stockton. “As forest visitors search for mushrooms in our fire affected lands, I ask you to keep in mind that these burned lands are exceptionally vulnerable to disturbance and practicing leave-no-trace etiquette is very important.
“Fire-affected forests may be teaming with sought-after mushrooms, but they present a set of challenges not found in non-burned forests. Please be aware of your surroundings and be familiar with the additional hazards associated with these types of areas.”
The Twentyfive Mile Fire area on the Chelan Ranger District will be open for personal, non-commercial mushroom harvest only.
“We decided that personal use is best for this particular area because the forest types in the Twentyfive Mile drainage are drier and are not expected to produce large amounts of mushrooms. This will also provide personal use pickers an area to hunt for mushrooms outside of the commercial permitted areas,” said Chelan District Ranger Kari Grover-Wier.
Commercial harvesters camping overnight are encouraged to use designated camps, where garbage bins and toilets will be placed to minimize impacts, said forest officials.
Three camps will be up and running the first weekend in May in the Methow Valley Ranger District area including the Eightmile dispersed camping site on the west edge of the Cub Creek 2 burn area, Cedar Creek gravel pit on the north edge of the Cedar Creek burn area and the Thompson Ridge gravel pit south of the Cedar Creek burn area, west of Twisp.
